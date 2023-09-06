Man, 36, dead after gangway scuffle on Greek ferry in Piraeus

After a shocking incident at the port of Piraeus, the Prosecutor’s Office in Piraeus has ordered the arrest of the deck officer and the captain of the vessel, Blue Horizon.

The decision comes in the wake of the tragic death of a 36-year-old man who, in his attempt to catch the departing ship, fell in the sea and drowned, according to News website Protothema.gr

Videos circulating on social media platforms shed light on the desperate struggle of the 36-year-old man as he attempted to board the ship, engaging in a dispute with individuals from the ship’s crew.

Eyewitnesses aboard the F/B ELYROS, which was docked next to the Blue Horizon at the port of Piraeus, observed the harrowing incident firsthand.

A witness said that approximately 10 minutes after the man fell into the sea, she saw his lifeless body floating in the water.

“At that moment, I called the Coast Guard and made an anonymous report about the incident. ‘They pushed the man into the sea, and he drowned. They killed him,’ were the words I conveyed to the authorities,” the witness said.

She noted that the man’s body remained afloat for about 30 minutes before it was recovered.