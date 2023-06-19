NewsWorldMagnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Gulf of California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Mexico’s civil defense office confirmed that there were no immediate reports of damage in the areas where the earthquake was felt, but recommended boats and the nearby coastal population take precautions due to possible currents in ports.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said.

Shortly after the quake occurred, the U.S. Tsunami Warning system said there was no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska.

Small variations in sea water levels, of a few centimeters, may be detected in the region where the quake occurred, the Mexican civil defense office later said via Twitter.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.3.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
