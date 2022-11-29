Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits Evia island in central Greece

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit the island of Evia in central Greece in the early hours of Tuesday.

The tremor was felt in Athens, but no damages have been reported, according to the National Observatory of Athens.

The earthquake hit at 6:32 am local time at a shallow depth of 10 km.

A barrage of aftershocks followed after the initial tremor of 4.7 Richter.

By 7:30 in the morning, three aftershocks of magnitude 4.1, 3.2 and 2.2 were felt in the Attica basin.

Seismologists cannot say that the first earthquake was the main one.

However, The fact that aftershocks are occurring shows that the phenomenon is easing.