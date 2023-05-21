NewsWorldLongest battle of Ukraine war ends, as Zelenskiy confirms Bakhmut loss

Longest battle of Ukraine war ends, as Zelenskiy confirms Bakhmut loss

Wagner Mercenary Group Fighters Wave Flags On Top Of A Building In An Unidentified Location
Wagner Mercenary Group Fighters Wave Flags On Top Of A Building In An Unidentified Location

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeared to confirm the loss of the city of Bakhmut to Russia on Sunday, when asked if it remained in Kyiv’s control.

“I think no,” he said ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Japan. “For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts.”

Russia claimed on Saturday to have fully captured the smashed eastern Ukrainian city, which if true would mark an end to the longest and bloodiest battle of the 15-month war.

“It is tragedy,” Zelenskiy said in Hiroshima. “There is nothing on this place.”

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement in Bakhmut

The assault on the largely levelled city was led by troops from the Wagner Group of mercenaries, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier in the day that his troops had finally pushed the Ukrainians out of the last built-up area inside the city.

Kyiv had previously denied Prigozhin’s claim.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
High concentration of harmful dust, low 30s
Next article
Two people arrested for crystal meth, cocaine and cannabis supply

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros