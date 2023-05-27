NewsWorldLong delays at airports in Britain

Long delays at airports in Britain

Passengers flying to Britain today faced long delays after landing due to an issue at the country’s airports related to the operation of automated checkpoints, where passports are checked after arrival in Britain.

Photos posted on social media showed long queues of hundreds of people waiting at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, with angry passengers complaining of several hours’ delay while waiting in the queues.

What representatives of the British Home Office said

“We have been made aware of an issue with the border security system across the country that is affecting arrivals in the UK,” a spokesman for the British Home Office, which oversees border controls, said.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and are working with airport operators and airlines to minimize disruption to travelers,” officials told Reuters.

