Leonardo DiCaprio praises Greece for inserting Key Biodiversity Areas in laws and policies

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio singled out Greece for praise in a post on his Instagram account on Friday for “leading the way” in using Key Biodiversity Areas in drafting laws and policy-making.

“Greece recently became the 1st European country to recognize Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs) in its laws and policies. KBAs are the most important places in the world for the persistence of biodiversity and play a critical role in the planet’s overall health. Congratulations are in order for the Greek government in leading the way by highlighting Key Biodiversity Areas as a key tool for expanding a network of protected areas and preserving biodiversity on Earth,” DiCaprio’s tweet said.

(amna.gr)