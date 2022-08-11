NewsWorldLEGO celebrates 90th birthday with 94,000 piece spinning cake

LEGO celebrates 90th birthday with 94,000 piece spinning cake

Lego Celebrates 90th Birthday With Spinning Lego Cake
Lego Celebrates 90th Birthday With Spinning Lego Cake

Celebrating its 90th birthday, the Danish toy maker Lego on Wednesday (August 10) unveiled a 94,128 piece Lego birthday cake.

The cake, featuring nine layers representing nine decades of LEGO play, was built by employees and put on display at the Lego House in Billund – home of the Lego brick.

The birthday will be marked with events at its stores around the world.

The family-owned company was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen and his grandchild Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen. The company’s core product, the Lego brick, was first produced in its current form in 1958.

Lego produces roughly 100 billion bricks each year and employs around 24,000 people world-wide.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleWildfires blaze in Gironde, France
Next articleTourist punches nurse in Limassol

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros