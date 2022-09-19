Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Giannis, to sign with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are signing free agent Kostas Antetokounmpo to a training camp deal, The Athletic reported on Sunday.

A younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, he will be competing for a two-way roster spot.

A 6-foot-10 forward, Kostas Antetokounmpo previously played with the Dallas Mavericks (2018-19) and Los Angeles Lakers (2019-21).

He played for Greece in EuroBasket over the summer.

Antetokounmpo, 24, has averaged 1.0 point and 1.0 rebound over 4.0 minutes per game in 22 career appearances.

