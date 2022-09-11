King Charles proclaimed monarch from St James’s Palace balcony

The senior herald in England officially proclaimed King Charles as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday (September 10) from St James’ Palace’s balcony.

David White, the Garter King of Arms, read out the official proclamation to crowds gathered near the palace.

The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth on Thursday (September 8) after 70 years on the throne set in train long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of national mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.

Charles, 73, immediately succeeded his mother but an Accession Council met on Saturday to proclaim him as king, with his son and heir William, wife Camilla and Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, among those to sign the proclamation.