NewsWorldKing Charles pictured with official red box in new photo

King Charles pictured with official red box in new photo

King Charles Pictured With Official Red Box In New Photo
King Charles Pictured With Official Red Box In New Photo

King Charles has been pictured with his official red box in which the British monarch receives government documents, in a photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Friday as the new king takes up his official duties.

The locked red despatch box is an image strongly associated with the British monarchy and one that the late Queen Elizabeth was regularly pictured with.

It contains papers from the British government and some Commonwealth countries which are sent to the monarch from the office of the private secretary.

The image was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace last week.

In its background is a photograph showing Charles’s late parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Elizabeth, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, died on Sept. 8 aged 96.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHuge fire in Alassa, Limassol district, completely under control
Next articleTears flow as curtain comes down on Federer’s glittering career

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros