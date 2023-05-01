King Charles’ coronation to feature historic chairs

NewsWorldKing Charles' coronation to feature historic chairs

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) – An array of historic chairs will be used for the coronation of Britain’s King Charles on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said as it revealed the latest details of an event that will be full of pomp and pageantry.

The historic St Edward’s Chair, which was made over 700 years ago and was first used for the coronation of King Edward II in 1308, is set to be used for the moment of Charles’ crowning.

In addition, the king and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be seated in what are called Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs at different points during the service, the palace said in a statement on Saturday.

The Chairs of Estate that will be used during the early parts of the service and for the coronation of Camilla were made for the coronation of Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth in 1953, the palace said.

Charles and Camilla will also be seated in the Throne Chairs during some parts of the coronation. Those chairs were made for the coronation in 1937 of King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth, later known as Queen Mother.

The Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs from the Royal Collection “have been conserved, restored and adapted as required,” the palace said.

