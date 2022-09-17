King Charles and siblings stand vigil around Queen’s coffin

King Charles and his siblings stood vigil by the coffin of their late mother Queen Elizabeth on Friday (September 16) evening.

Charles, Princess Anne, Princes Andrew and Edward, attired in military uniforms, stood in silence with their heads bowed for the 15-minute vigil at the historic Westminster Hall where the coffin of the late monarch has been lying since Wednesday (September 14).

Most of the other members of the British royal family, including some of the queen’s great-grandchildren, watched from a gallery.

The coffin stands on a purple-clad catafalque, draped in the Royal Standard and with the bejewelled Imperial State Crown placed on top.

Tens of thousands of people of all ages and from all walks of life have already filed past the coffin in a constant, solemn stream to pay tribute to the queen, who died in Scotland on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign.

Despite warnings that it could take up to 24 hours to reach the building, mourners continued to join a well-organised line that stretches along the south bank of the Thames then over the river to parliament’s Westminster Hall, knowing their wait would last through the night when temperatures were forecast to be cold.

Some 750,000 people in total are expected to file past the coffin ahead of the state funeral on Monday (September 19) which presidents, prime ministers, royalty and other world leaders are due to attend.

