King Charles addresses the nation after his mother’s death

Britain’s King Charles pledged to give lifelong service to the people of the United Kingdom and his other realms in a solemn address to the nation on Friday (September 9), a day after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

“As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” the king said.

“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.”

He also bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.

King Charles expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan, his son and daughter-in-law, a significant gesture towards a couple whose relationships with the rest of the family have been strained.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” Charles said in a solemn televised speech.

Charles, who became Prince of Wales in 1958, automatically became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday (September 8).

