NewsWorldJuly was world's hottest on record, EU scientists say

July was world’s hottest on record, EU scientists say

The Wider Image: Heat Camera Captures Scorching Nature Of Record Phoenix Heat Wave
The Wider Image: Heat Camera Captures Scorching Nature Of Record Phoenix Heat Wave

Last month was the hottest July on record, with abnormally high temperatures recorded on both land and sea, the European Union’s Copernicus climate change panel said on Tuesday.

Scientists warned late last month that it was on track to become the world’s hottest month on record.

This year has been the third-warmest year to date, Copernicus deputy head Samantha Burgess said.

“We just witnessed global air temperatures and global ocean surface temperatures set new all-time records in July,” she said.

“It shows the urgency for ambitious efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which are the main driver behind these records.”

June had also smashed through the previous temperature record for that month, according to Copernicus, which bases its calculations on a dataset going back to 1950.

Sweltering temperatures have affected considerable swathes of the planet, with heat records registered from Death Valley in the U.S. state of California to a northwest China township as Canada and southern Europe battle wildfires.

(Reuters)

Read more:

July 2023 a record-breaker for high temperatures in Cyprus

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
David Hunter gives first TV interview following release from prison
Next article
Fans bid seaside farewell to Sinead O’Connor with songs, flags and flowers

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros