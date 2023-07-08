NewsSportsJohn Terry to return to Chelsea academy

John Terry to return to Chelsea academy

Former Chelsea captain John Terry announced his return to the academy of the Premier League club just less than a month after his stint with Leicester City, where he was the assistant manager.

The 42-year-old former England skipper returned to Chelsea in a coaching consultancy role in 2022 before joining Dean Smith’s coaching staff at Leicester in April this year.

Terry’s contract at Leicester was not renewed following the side’s relegation from the English top flight.

“I’m delighted to be back Home working in the academy and continuing my role at the club,” Terry, who started his coaching career in 2018 as an assistant manager at Aston Villa, said in an Instagram post.

The former defender and five-time Premier League champion won every major trophy during his 19-year stint at Stamford Bridge, making him Chelsea’s most successful captain. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
