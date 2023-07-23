Jet2, TUI cancel flights to Rhodes because of wildfire

NewsWorldJet2, TUI cancel flights to Rhodes because of wildfire

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) – Jet2 JET2.L cancelled all flights and holidays to Rhodes on Sunday and holiday group TUI has cancelled all outbound flights to the Greek island up to and including on Tuesday because of a wildfire, the companies said in statements.

Jet2 said in a statement posted on Twitter: “We have cancelled all flights and holidays that are due to depart to Rhodes today (five flights in total) … We will fly those five aircraft to Rhodes with no customers onboard, so that we can bring customers back to the UK on their scheduled flights.”

TUI said on its website: “We have cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Tuesday 25th of July 2023. Customers currently in Rhodes will return on their intended flight home.”

