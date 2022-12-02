Jeanne Dielman tops 2022 Sight & Sound ‘Greatest Films of All Time’ list

Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles by Chantal Akerman topped Sight & Sound magazine’s ‘Greatest Films of All Time’ list, published on Thursday.

The British magazine releases an updated list of the greatest movies of all time, once every decade, based on a critics’ poll.

This is the first time a film by a European and female writer and director has been declared No. 1.

The British Film Institute–backed magazine has conducted its poll since 1952. The poll runs once a decade and is sent to film critics, academics, and other film experts around the world to rank the 100 greatest films of all time, in their view.

The first winner in 1952 was Vittorio de Sica’s Bicycle Thieves (1948). In the five polls from 1962 to 2002, the winner remained the same: Citizen Kane, Orson Welles’ 1941 debut.

This year, 1,639 participants submitted ballots — nearly double the number of participants from 2012 — which led to major shifts since the previous list.

On that previous list, Jeanne Dielman was tied for 35th place.

Here is the complete Top 10 for 2022:

1. Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (Chantal Akerman, 1975)

2. Vertigo (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)

3. Citizen Kane (Orson Welles, 1941)

4. Tokyo Story (Ozu Yasujiro, 1953)

5. In the Mood for Love (Wong Kar-wai, 2001)

6. 2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)

7. Beau Travail (Claire Denis, 1998)

8. Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)

9. Man with a Movie Camera (Dziga Vertov, 1929)

10. Singin’ in the Rain (Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly, 1951)

You can see the full list here.