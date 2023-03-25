NewsSportsJames withdraws from England squad and returns to Chelsea

James withdraws from England squad and returns to Chelsea

Premier League Chelsea V Everton
Premier League Chelsea V Everton

England’s Reece James has withdrawn from the squad ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Ukraine due to an injury and will return to Chelsea, the team said on Saturday.

James, who missed the World Cup due to a knee injury, has also struggled with a hamstring injury. He played only five minutes of England’s 2-1 win over Italy after coming on as a late substitute.

“The full-back has returned to Chelsea for assessment on an ongoing issue,” England said.

“No replacements are planned as Gareth Southgate’s squad, including the suspended Luke Shaw, continue their preparations at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground.”

England play Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

 

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Doctor, 74, remanded for alleged sexual harassment of young trainee
Next article
Evacuated villagers tell how Spain’s forest fire forced them to leave animals

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros