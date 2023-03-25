James withdraws from England squad and returns to Chelsea

England’s Reece James has withdrawn from the squad ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Ukraine due to an injury and will return to Chelsea, the team said on Saturday.

James, who missed the World Cup due to a knee injury, has also struggled with a hamstring injury. He played only five minutes of England’s 2-1 win over Italy after coming on as a late substitute.

“The full-back has returned to Chelsea for assessment on an ongoing issue,” England said.

“No replacements are planned as Gareth Southgate’s squad, including the suspended Luke Shaw, continue their preparations at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground.”

England play Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

(Reuters)