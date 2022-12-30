Italy’s rightist government tightens rules for migrant rescues

Italy’s rightist government has approved measures to fine charities who rescue migrants at sea and impound their ships if they break a new, tougher set of rules – a move that one campaign group said could threaten lives.

A cabinet decree approved late on Wednesday said these ships should request a port and sail to it “without delay” after a rescue, rather than remain at sea looking for other migrant boats in distress.

Currently the missions of charities, or non-governmental organisations (NGOs), in the central Mediterranean usually last several days, with charity boats completing different rescue operations and often taking hundreds of people onboard.

The NGOs’ ships must also inform those onboard that they can ask for international protection anywhere in the European Union, the decree said.

Captains breaching these rules risk fines of up to 50,000 euros and repeated violations can result in the impoundment of the vessel, it added.

Since taking office in October, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has targeted the activities of sea rescue charities, accusing them of facilitating the work of people traffickers amid a surge in arrivals.

The charities dismiss the allegations.

