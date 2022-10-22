NewsWorldItaly's Meloni sworn in at head of right-wing government

Italy’s Meloni sworn in at head of right-wing government

Meloni
Meloni

ROME, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy’s first woman prime minister on Saturday alongside her cabinet team, giving the country its most right-wing government since World War Two.

Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, swept to victory in an election last month as part of a coalition that included Forza Italia, led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi, and Matteo Salvini’s League.

“I swear to be faithful to the republic,” the 45-year-old Meloni said under the crystal chandeliers of a frescoed chamber, before shaking hands with President Sergio Mattarella.

Her government, the 12th this century, replaces a national unity administration led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. It faces a string of daunting challenges, notably a looming recession, rising energy bills and how to present a united front over the Ukraine war.

While Meloni has pledged support for Ukraine, Berlusconi has repeatedly undercut her, earlier this week blaming Kyiv for the Russian invasion and revealing he had exchanged gifts and “sweet letters” with his old friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After days of often tense, behind-the-scenes talks, Meloni unveiled her team on Friday, giving five ministries each to her junior partners, the League and Forza Italia, while reserving nine cabinet posts for her own party.

Technocrats make up the rest of the 24-strong squad, which includes just six women.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
From Michael Myers to Pennywise, the most effective horror villains ranked!
Next article
House Speaker addresses CCCI International Business Women Awards 2022

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros