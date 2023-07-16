NewsWorldIsrael's Netanyahu discharged from hospital after doctors give all-clear

Israel’s Netanyahu discharged from hospital after doctors give all-clear

File Photo: Israeli Pm Netanyahu Visits The Palmachim Air Force Base, Near The City Of Rishon Lezion
File Photo: Israeli Pm Netanyahu Visits The Palmachim Air Force Base, Near The City Of Rishon Lezion

TEL HASHOMER, Israel, July 16 (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being admitted the previous day for dehydration, with doctors saying he was in good health.

Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea, and kept overnight under observation.

His motor convoy was seen departing Sheba as Israeli media quoted his office as saying he had been discharged.

In a video statement on Saturday, a smiling and blazer-wearing Netanyahu said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.

Sheba on Sunday confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said additional tests involving a subcutaneous holter had found Netanyahu to be “in complete cardiac health”.

Israel’s weekly cabinet meeting, usually held on Sunday, has been postponed to Monday, his office said.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
Putin says Russia has stockpiled cluster bombs and will use them in Ukraine if it has to
Next article
‘Heat storm’ stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros