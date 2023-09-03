NewsWorldIsrael: Over 100 injured in clashes of Eritrean migrants

Israel: Over 100 injured in clashes of Eritrean migrants

689678967
689678967

More than 100 people, including at least 12 Eritrean asylum seekers, were injured in Israel on Saturday in violent clashes in Tel Aviv between supporters of the African country’s government and opponents of President Isaias Afwerki.

Israeli police used flash bombs to stop the riots, while some of the protesters hurled stones at police and set fire to garbage cans, according to Reuters reporters.

According to hospital sources, first aid was administered to more than 114 people. Some 30 police officers were among the injured. The Ichilov hospital reported that 38 wounded were taken there and about ten of them had bullet wounds.

Police said 39 suspects were arrested for “attacking police officers and throwing stones”. Some were carrying ‘guns, gas grenades, and taser guns’.

By gavriella
Previous article
Eighty years on, Italian victims of Nazi crimes finally to get compensation
Next article
Biden surveys storm damage in Florida, without DeSantis

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros