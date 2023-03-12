NewsWorldIran upholds death sentence of Swedish-Iranian Arab dissident

Iran upholds death sentence of Swedish-Iranian Arab dissident

File Photo: The Iranian Flag Flies In Front Of The Iaea Headquarters In Vienna
File Photo: The Iranian Flag Flies In Front Of The Iaea Headquarters In Vienna

Iran’s supreme court has upheld the death sentence handed down to a Swedish Iranian dual national convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of attacks including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people, state media reported on Sunday.

Iran said in 2020 that its security forces arrested Habib Farajollah Chaab abroad, without saying where or how he was captured.

“Chaab was sentenced to death after several court sessions with the presence of his lawyer … The Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence,” Iran’s judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.

Chaab was charged with leading the separatist Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, which seeks a separate state in the oil-rich Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and plotting and carrying out “numerous bombings and terrorist operations” state media reported when his trial began that same year.

He was also charged with being “corrupt on Earth”, a capital offence under Iran’s strict form of Islamic law, Iranian state media said.

Iran has had tense relations with its ethnic minorities, which include Arabs, Kurds, Azeris and Baluch, and has accused them of aligning with neighbouring countries rather than Tehran.

Arabs and other minorities have long said they face discrimination in Iran, a charge the Islamic Republic denies.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
“History will hold Donald Trump accountable” for Jan. 6, Pence says
Next article
Finding COVID-19’s origins is a moral imperative – WHO chief

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros