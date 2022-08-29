India demolishes illegal skyscrapers

NewsWorldIndia demolishes illegal skyscrapers

Large plumes of smoke billowed out as Indian authorities demolished two skyscrapers on Sunday (August 28), after the country’s Supreme Court found they violated multiple building regulations and fire safety norms.

Around 3,700 kg of explosives were used to bring down the Supertech Twin Towers, located in Noida on the outskirts of capital New Delhi, in less than 10 seconds.

Scores of police and emergency personnel were deployed for the operation on the 103-meter (338-feet) tall towers, which had 850 unoccupied apartments.

Despite rampant illegal building in India’s cities, demolitions of large buildings are rare. The blast will leave over 80,000 tonnes of rubble and most of it will be used to fill the site while the rest will be recycled.

(Reuters)

