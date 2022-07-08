Inauguration of pipeline connecting Greece with Bulgaria

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is a crucial energy bridge that is important for Greece, Bulgaria, the Balkans and for Europe, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed on Friday at the inauguration of the new natural gas pipeline connecting Komotini in northern Greece with Stara Zagora in southern Bulgaria.

“What we will soon be inaugurating here is not just a pipeline for transporting natural gas but a decisive energy bridge that will unite the geographical south with the north, initially bringing Greece closer with Bulgaria, Athens with Sofia,” Mitsotakis said, adding that the importance of the pipeline for the two countries was indicated by the presence in Komotini on Friday of the Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

Petkov: An end to Russia’s monopoly

The operation of the IGB natural gas pipeline will change the map of the region, giving new impetus to cooperation and ending the Russian monopoly by granting access to different energy sources, Petkov said on his part, in his speech at the inauguration ceremony.

(amna.gr)