“I am human,” Finnish PM Marin says in tearful address

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin fought off tears on Wednesday (August 24) as she spoke of the fallout from videos of her partying which started circulating on social media a week earlier.

“During these dark times, I as well need some joy, light and fun. And that involves all sorts of photos and videos which I would not like to see, and I know you would not like to see,” she said at a Social Democrat event on Lahti market square.

Social Democrat leader Marin said she had always performed her official duties.

“I have not missed a single day of work, a single work assignment and I never will”.

Video clips of Marin, 36, at a party with Finnish celebrities appeared on social media last week and were soon published by several media outlets in Finland and abroad.

On Tuesday (August 23) she apologised for a picture that emerged from a private party showing two well-known female influencers kissing each other, covering their bare breasts with a “Finland” sign from the Prime Minister’s official residence in Helsinki.

Saying she had never taken drugs, Marin agreed to take the drug test, which came back negative on Monday (August 22).

Finns have been divided over the premier’s behaviour, with some voicing support for the young leader for combining a private life with her high-profile career, while others have raised questions about whether her judgement would be impaired by her leisure activities.

