NewsWorldHe took the watch by mistake and then he returned it (photos...

He took the watch by mistake and then he returned it (photos & video)

Archimandrite2
Archimandrite2

Absolute “silence” in the printed and electronic media in Turkey on the incident of the theft of a watch of great collector’s value by the Grand Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Agathangelos Sisko.

Only the Show TV network, which also brought the issue to light, dealt with the case, but it no longer exists legally, as the watch was returned to its rightful owner.

The majority of the Turkish media that usually target the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople and its head, Patriarch Bartholomew, at every opportunity, deafeningly overlooked the incident as presented by Show TV.

 

Meanwhile, the archimandrite’s friends presented a different version of the incident, which upset the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, claiming that the priest himself handed the watch over to the antique shop when he realized he had taken it with him… by mistake.

By gavriella
Previous article
Greek PM visits President to request dissolution of parliament, proclamation of elections

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros