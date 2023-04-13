NewsWorldHarry Potter series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel in the works

Harry Potter series, another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel in the works

Boy wizard Harry Potter is headed to streaming television in a new series based on the beloved books by author J.K. Rowling.

Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O announced the series on Wednesday as part of the company’s plans for its Max streaming service, which combines HBO Max with unscripted programming from Discovery.

The seven Harry Potter books have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide. They were adapted into blockbuster movies starring Daniel Radcliffe that grossed $7.7 billion globally from 2001 to 2011.

The upcoming series will feature a new cast, and each season will be devoted to one of Rowling’s books. The plan is for the series to unfold over 10 years.

Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the show.

“I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series,” Rowling said in a statement.

Rowling has stirred controversy in recent years for comments that were criticized as trans-phobic. Harry Potter fan blogs and actors including Radcliffe objected to her remarks.

Other new shows coming to Max include a new “Game of Thrones” prequel, titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight,” with author George R.R. Martin serving as executive producer.

The series will be set 100 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” a time when the Targaryen line holds the Iron Throne. The story will focus on a “young, naive but courageous knight” and his squire, the company said.

Warner Bros Discovery did not announce release dates for either show.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
