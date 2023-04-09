NewsWorldHamburg police warn of possible toxins in air due to fire; 140...

Hamburg police warn of possible toxins in air due to fire; 140 evacuated

Police officers talk with people one day before Germany goes back to a complete lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hamburg, Germany, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) – Police in the German city of Hamburg warned locals on Sunday of possible toxins in the air after a fire at a storage facility.

Some 140 people have been evacuated, and it is not yet possible to say how dangerous the situation is, a police spokesperson said.

Authorities said the fire was in Rothenburgsort, just a few kilometres southeast of central Hamburg, and that the smoke cloud was moving in the direction of the city centre.

The police spokesperson said the sky had darkened as a result but the weather made it difficult to determine how much was smoke and how much was clouds.

Police and fire authorities were currently assessing the situation, the spokesperson said.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
EAC employee arrested for extorting money from citizens for photovoltaics
Next article
Building collapses in Marseille, at least six injured

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros