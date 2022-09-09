NewsWorldGreek President, Prime Minister express condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth...

Greek President, Prime Minister express condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

File Photo: Britain's Queen Elizabeth And Anne, Princess Royal, Attend A Service Of Thanksgiving To Mark The Centenary Of The Royal British Legion At Westminster Abbey
File Photo: Britain's Queen Elizabeth And Anne, Princess Royal, Attend A Service Of Thanksgiving To Mark The Centenary Of The Royal British Legion At Westminster Abbey

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressed her condolences to Britain’s Royal Family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in social media late Thursday evening.

On Twitter, Sakellaropoulou wrote in English: “Queen Elizabeth’s reign has marked the modern history of Britain. She has been a true pillar of her country and has been rewarded with love and respect. My heartfelt condolences to her family and the British people. She will be missed.”

She also tagged the Royal Family’s official twitter account in her tweet.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest ever reigning monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96, in her summer home at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

PM Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his sorrow on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in social media late Thursday evening.

On Twitter, the Premier wrote in English: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The duty, service, and dedication she demonstrated throughout her reign was not just exemplary but extraordinary.”

(amna.gr)

By gavriella
