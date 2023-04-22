NewsWorldGreek PM visits President to request dissolution of parliament, proclamation of elections

Greek PM visits President to request dissolution of parliament, proclamation of elections

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Saturday to request that parliament be dissolved in preparation for national elections in four weeks’ time on May 21.

The premier told the president that he is “pleased to hand over the ministerial council act proposing the dissolution of parliament and the proclamation of elections. The government has practically exhausted its term, and the continuity of the state requires this,” mentioning Article 41 of the Greek constitution.

Elections “are a great celebration of democracy,” said Mitsotakis, who added that his wish is for a “fruitful debate” by political parties, “so that citizens can soberly judge who should govern them for the next four years.”

Mitsotakis also stressed that elections should be “a springboard for the maximum possible participation of citizens in this great democratic process,” and he stressed that first-time voters “should participate in the decisions that will be made for their own future rather than choosing to abstain.”

Sakellaropoulou said that she wishes for “a calm and fruitful pre-electoral period for the good of the country.”

