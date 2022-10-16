Greek PM, FM express condolences on fatal coal mine explosion in Turkey

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted on Saturday that Greece “is ready to send assistance immediately to help in the search for survivors,” concerning the “terrible mine explosion and loss of life in Bartin province in Türkiye.”

At least 40 workers were killed and dozens injured in an explosion at a coal mine in Turkey on Friday.

FM Dendias

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias tweeted on Saturday that he is “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life following the explosion in a coal mine in Bartin province in Türkiye.”

“Our sympathies to the bereaved families and wishes for a swift recovery to the injured. I expressed my condolences in a letter addressed to Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu,” Dendias noted.

(amna.gr)