Greek Minister: 119 arrests for arson by negligence and 27 with intent

A total of 119 arrests for arson by negligence and 27 by intention have been made by the Fire Department from May 1 until today, Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias, said on Saturday in a post on Twitter.
More specifically, Kikilias stated:
“From 01.05 to today: The Fire Department has made 119 arrests for arson by negligence and 27 with intent.
The Greek police have made 18 arrests and have brought another 3 people for questioning.
In the last three days, 4 arrests have been made for arson with intent in Avlonas, Karystos, Psachna and Larissa and 2 by negligence in Kalamata and Kos”.

(amna.gr)

