NewsWorldGreek F-4 jet crashes in Ionian Sea, rescuers search for pilots

Greek F-4 jet crashes in Ionian Sea, rescuers search for pilots

Greek rescuers were searching for the two pilots of an F-4 fighter jet that crashed in the Ionian Sea off western Greece on Monday, state TV reported.

The two-seater jet, which was conducting a training exercise, crashed 25 nautical miles (46 km) south of the airport of Andravida in the Peloponnese peninsula.

Media reported that the two pilots ejected from the aircraft but authorities could not confirm the information.

Greece first acquired the U.S.-made F-4, or Phantom fighter jets, in 1974.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
