Greek EMP Eva Kaili to spend Christmas in jail, Belgian court rules

Former European Parliament VP Eva kaili who has been locked up amid the Qatargate probe will spend the Christmas holiday in jail following a Belgian court’s ruling.

The Greek MEP’s lawyers on Thursday pushed for her to be released from jail with an electronic tag. But the court instead “extended the pre-trial detention of E.K. with one month,” according to online paper POLITICO which cites a press release.

She has been in jail for nearly two weeks after being arrested and charged in a sprawling probe into Qatar’s lobbying operation in Brussels that has also ensnared a former MEP, a Parliament assistant who is also her partner and an NGO boss.

Kaili can appeal the decision within 24 hours, and have her case reassessed within 15 days. Her Greek lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, said they won’t appeal the ruling.

On Thursday morning, after the hearing, another one of Kaili’s lawyers — Brussels-based André Risopolous — said in front of a large press corps at the Palais de Justice in Brussels: “We have requested that Ms. Kaili be placed on electronic monitoring with a bracelet. She is actively participating in the investigation.”

He added: “She denies any corruption on her part, and you all know that I have decided not to communicate in this case because this investigation is being carried out by the judicial authorities and nowhere else.”

Dimitrakopoulos later told Greek TV that the Belgian prosecutor had argued Kaili should not be released because there was a risk that Qatari police forces could send spies to kidnap her and take her to Qatar.

He also accused the prosecutor of acting politically to show that authorities in Brussels are “relentless.”