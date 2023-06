Greek conservatives lead in repeat election – exit poll

– Greek conservatives were leading the leftists in a repeat election on Sunday, a joint exit poll by six polling agencies showed.

Former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party was projected to win the vote with a clear majority.

The exit poll gave New Democracy 40-44% of the vote versus 16.1-19.1% for Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza party, which governed the country in 2015-2019.

Here are the exit poll results:

PARTIES * VOTES % ND 40-44 Syriza 16.1-19.1 PASOK 10-13 KKE 7.2-9.2 Spartans 4-6 EL 2.3-4.3 Niki 2.3-4.3 Plefsi Eleftherias 2-4 Mera25 2-4

Exit poll conducted by: ALCO, Marc, Metron Analysis, MRB Hellas, Pulse and GPO

* ND: Conservative party, leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Syriza: Leftist party, leader Alexis Tsipras

PASOK: Socialist party, leader Nikos Androulakis

KKE: Communist party, leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas

Spartans: Newly-founded far-right party, leader Vassilis Stigas

EL: Right-wing Elliniki Lysi (Hellenic Solution), leader Kyriakos Velopoulos

Niki: Nationalist party, leader Dimitriοs Natsios

Plefsi Eleftherias: Leftist party, leader Zoe Constantopoulou

Mera25: Leftist party founded by former Syriza lawmaker Yanis Varoufakis

(Reuters)