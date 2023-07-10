Greek coastguard responsible for Pylos migrant boat disaster, investigation finds

A joint investigation conducted by the Guardian, German public broadcaster ARD/NDR/Funk, and Greek investigative outlet Solomon, along with research agency Forensis, has revealed new information regarding the sinking of a fishing trawler carrying migrants off the coast of Greece.

The incident, which occurred on 14 June, resulted in the disappearance of an estimated 500 people, while 104 survivors were rescued.

The investigation involved over 20 interviews with survivors, as well as an analysis of court documents and coastguard sources. It uncovered missed rescue opportunities and ignored offers of assistance, raising questions about the actions of the Greek coastguard. Multiple survivors stated that the attempts by the coastguard to tow the trawler led to its sinking, contradicting the coastguard’s denial of any towing attempts.

Utilizing an interactive 3D model of the boat created by Forensis, the night of the capsizing was reconstructed. The investigation provided a comprehensive account of the trawler’s journey leading up to the sinking and highlighted inconsistencies within the official narrative. It was revealed that the trawler had started moving westward upon encountering the Greek coastguard vessel, despite the official claim that the trawler had changed direction independently. The investigation also indicated a second towing attempt, which survivors believe resulted in the sinking.

Survivors described being propelled forward as if towed, and one mentioned hearing people shouting about a rope being attached by the “Greek army.”

Testimonies from survivors, as well as court documents, supported the presence of a rope and towing activities. However, due to the absence of visual evidence, the exact circumstances of the sinking cannot be definitively proven. Some survivors mentioned having filmed videos before the sinking, but their phones were allegedly confiscated by authorities.

The investigation also raised concerns about the lack of documentation of the operation on thermal cameras aboard the newly acquired Greek coastguard vessel present at the scene. The vessel, financed by the EU to enhance Frontex capabilities in Greece, should have recorded the incident according to Frontex guidelines.

Additionally, masked men attaching a rope to the trawler were documented in the ship’s log, which mentioned the involvement of a special ops team called KEA. While it is not uncommon for KEA to be deployed in risky situations, the presence of such a team suggests that the trawler should have been intercepted based on security and maritime safety grounds alone.

Criticism was also directed towards the delay in mobilizing closer help to the incident, with available coastguard vessels that could have reached the trawler within hours. The Greek coastguard and Frontex were alerted to the trawler’s presence on 13 June, but no search and rescue operation was conducted. Urgent SOS messages relayed by the small boats emergency hotline Alarmphone were reportedly received but went unanswered.

The investigation has called for a transparent inquiry into the incident, while survivors and victims’ families seek answers. Legal organisations representing survivors have reported tampering with their statements, with inconsistencies observed between testimonies given to the coastguard and those given to a civil prosecutor. The Greek coastguard and Frontex face mounting pressure to address the situation and ensure accountability.

Nine Egyptians on the trawler have been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, causing a shipwreck, and migrant smuggling. They deny any wrongdoing.

The investigation also shed light on the demographic composition of the trawler’s passengers, with a significant number of Pakistani citizens attempting a new people-smuggling route to Italy. The families of victims and survivors are left grappling with the tragedy and seeking answers while expressing their anguish and demanding justice.