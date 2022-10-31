Greece welcomes the renewal of the UN mission in Libya

“The unanimous adoption by the UN Security Council of the decision to renew the UN Mission in Libya for one year is a particularly important development, which Greece welcomes,” diplomatic sources said on Monday.

The same sources underlined that the text of the decision makes, for the first time, an explicit reference to Article 6 of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Agreement, which provides that the government cannot enter into agreements that will bind the country in the future and can be harmful to the country’s foreign policy.

“The signing between the government of Tripoli and Turkey of the ‘memorandum’ on hydrocarbons falls precisely into this category,” they pointed out.

(amna.gr)