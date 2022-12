PASOK-KINAL Member of European Parliament Eva Kaili has been terminated as one of the party’s MEPs, it was announced on Friday.

“Following the latest developments and the Belgian authorities’ investigation into corruption of European officials, MEP Eva Kaili is expelled from PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) by decision of party leader Nikos Androulakis,” the party said in its announcement.

(amna.gr)