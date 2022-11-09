Greece comes to a halt on Wednesday from 24-hour general strike

Greece comes to a halt on Wednesday as a 24-hour general strike was declared by the country’s unions of workers.

The nationwide strike, which includes public transportation workers, was called due to the ever-increasing prices.

Workers demand that the Greek government implement support measures to deal with the rapid rise in the cost of living.

The strike affects both mass transport means and taxis. Meanwhile, ships will remain tied up in the ports.

Buses and trolleybuses, according to the Athens Mass Transit System, will remain immobilized from early in the morning until late at night.

However, the itineraries of specially adapted vehicles for the service of Persons with Disabilities will operate as usual. The KTEL-Airport N1 night service will also operate as usual.

In addition, the metro train lines 2,3 will operate between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and the tram between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. There will be no taxis in operation all day long.