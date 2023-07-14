NewsWorldGreece briefly shuts Acropolis site to protect tourists from heatwave

Greece briefly shuts Acropolis site to protect tourists from heatwave

Visitors Walk At The Acropolis During A Heatwave In Athens
Visitors Walk At The Acropolis During A Heatwave In Athens

Greece will shut the ancient Acropolis for a few hours on Friday to protect visitors to one of the world’s most famous archaeological sites from a heatwave enveloping Athens and other countries in southern Europe.

The Acropolis Hill, home to the Parthenon temple that is visited by millions of tourists every year, will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. (0900 GMT-1400 GMT) on Friday, authorities said.

Greece’s meteorological service forecast temperatures peaking at 41 Celsius (105.8 Fahrenheit) in Athens by midday, but the mercury on the Acropolis Hill that overlooks the Greek capital is usually higher due to its altitude and lack of shade.

Hellenic Red Cross workers handed out bottles of water to tourists forming long queues, and fanning themselves under the shade of olive trees before the Acropolis entrance, before the famed monument was temporarily closed.

Southern Europe is sweltering under a fierce heatwave, with a warning that temperatures could hit record highs for the continent next week, raising fears about the impact on human health, crops and animals.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Paphos man injured after fireplace falls on top of him
Next article
Kremlin says Wagner’s legal status needs reviewing

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros