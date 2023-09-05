NewsWorldGreece braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms after massive wildfire

Greece braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms after massive wildfire

Heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday hit parts of Greece after firefighters finally managed to contain the massive wildfire in the northeastern region of Evros.

The cold weather front, which brought strong rain and winds as well as frequent thunderstorms, takes most of the country under the influence up until Wednesday.

This is what the National Observatory of Athens has said, adding that the regions of Thessalia, Sporades, central and eastern Sterea Ellada, north Evia and the Peloponnese are the most affected by the severe weather phenomena.

It added that an up to 10 degrees Celsius drop in temperature is forecasted.

The General Secretariat of Civil Protection has advised citizens to be cautious and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the risks posed by severe weather phenomena.

At the same time, the massive wildfire in Evros that decimated vast tracts of forest in over 17 days was gradually abating late on Monday.

However, hundreds of firefighters were still tackling pockets that continued to burn, the fire department said.

 

By Annie Charalambous
