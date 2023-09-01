NewsWorldGreece battles fires for 14th day in and around National Forest of...

Greece battles fires for 14th day in and around National Forest of Dadia

Firefighters in Greece on Friday continued for the 14th day their efforts to put out fires in and around the National Forest of Dadia in the country’s north-eastern region.

A total of 68 fires were burning in Greece on Thursday, with 32 of those breaking out in the last 24 hours.

Most of the new fires were dealt with quickly as soon as they broke out, according to  the Fire Brigade said late on Thursday.

firefighters are assisted by colleagues from Cyprus, France, Spain, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Albania, and Serbia.

In addition, a large number of volunteer firefighters, Armed Forces personnel, and Greek police officers have been helping, along with local government machinery.

The Fire Brigade’s specialists are investigating the causes of fires.

The threat of fire remains high on Friday in several regions of Greece and the Fire Brigade continues to be on red alert.

By Annie Charalambous
