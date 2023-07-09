Government receives vote of confidence for second term

New Democracy received a vote of confidence on Saturday night in Parliament with an absolute majority, based solely on the votes of its deputies, while most other parties voted against it.

Following a three-day debate on policy statements for a second term in power, ND received a vote of confidence from 158 out of 300 deputies in a roll-call vote.

Turning down the vote of confidence were the remaining 142 deputies from all opposition parties: SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL), the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), Spartiates, Greek Solution-Kyriakos Velopoulos, Democratic Patriotic Movement ‘Niki’, and Plefsi Eleftherias-Zoi Konstantopoulou.

(amna.gr)