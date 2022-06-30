Germany presents plan to make changing gender easier

NewsWorldGermany presents plan to make changing gender easier

The female gender symbol is equal to the male concept of gender equality

Germany will cut the red tape required for changing a person’s name and gender under a plan presented by the government on Thursday that seeks to abolish a controversial 1980 law regulating the process.

Transgender, intersex and non-binary individuals will in future be able to change their details with a visit to their local civil registry office, according to a paper setting out the planned legislation.

Such individuals would no longer have to provide a medical certificate or go through an often lengthy and expensive court process in which the person’s gender is assessed by two experts and a judge, as is currently required.

“The current law treats those affected as if they are sick. There is no justification for this,” Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in a statement.

Families minister Lisa Paus described the current Transexual Law as “degrading” and said: “We will now finally abolish it and replace it with a modern self-determination law.”

In a bid to protect young people, the new legislation would allow individuals aged 14 and over to register a new name and gender themselves, but a court could overrule that change in cases where the parents do not support it.  (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
