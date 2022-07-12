Germany is in the dark about post-Nord Stream 1 outage

NewsWorldGermany is in the dark about post-Nord Stream 1 outage

Germany is in the dark about what will happen once the Nord Stream 1 pipeline carrying Russian gas ends its 10-day maintenance period, the country’s energy regulator told Reuters television on Monday (July 11).

As expected, Nord Stream 1 no longer delivered gas from Monday morning, Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur said in Bonn, seat of the federal agency.

“What happens at the end of the maintenance, nobody is able to say at this moment. We won’t know any time sooner than a day before its scheduled end,” he added.

“What happens once the maintenance is done remains to be seen, no one can predict that,” said Mueller, adding “we have to wait and see. I also don’t expect us to be informed much earlier than the day before.”

Mueller also made clear gas was still flowing to Germany, “thankfully from Norway via the liquid natural gas (LNG) terminals in Belgium and the Netherlands.”

