NewsWorldGerman court drops trial of suspect in Madeleine McCann case - Bild

German court drops trial of suspect in Madeleine McCann case – Bild

Maddiemccann 221007 Screenshot Insta @madeleinemccanncause 720x405
Maddiemccann 221007 Screenshot Insta @madeleinemccanncause 720x405

A court in the German city of Braunschweig has rejected a possible rape trial for Christian Brueckner, who was formally identified as an official suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, the Bild daily reported in Thursday.

The possible trial of Brueckner collapsed because the court deemed itself not to have jurisdiction over the case and lifted the arrest warrant against him, Bild cited Brueckner’s lawyer Friedrich Fuelscher as saying.

German prosecutors last year said they had charged Brueckner with several sexual offences they believe he committed in Portugal between Dec. 28, 2000, and June 11, 2017.

The court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reuters)

Read more:

German prosecutors charge Madeleine McCann suspect with sexual crimes

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Aliens? Falling satellite? Unexplained flash puzzles Kyiv accustomed to missiles (VIDEO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros