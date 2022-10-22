From Michael Myers to Pennywise, the most effective horror villains ranked!

With the spooky season nearly upon us, Halloween in the Film and TV world kicks into overdrive. Hundreds of horror villains have graced our screens over the years, but which Halloween baddie has caused the most fear?

The team at Claims.co.uk used jump-scare, kill-rate and runtime data from 162 horror movies to establish, once and for all, which Halloween villain is the most effective.

Cinema’s Most Effective Halloween Villain

Ranking Villain Movie name/franchise Villain’s effectiveness score /10 #1 Michael Myers The Halloween franchise 8.71 #2 The Werewolf An American Werewolf series 7.74 #3 Kayako The Grudge series 7.58 =5 Death Angel A Quiet Place + A Quiet Place 2 7.10 =5 Mask Man The Den 7.10 =7 The Blob The Blob 6.78 =7 Creeper Jeepers Creepers (1 & 3) 6.78 #9 Ghostface Scream franchise 6.62 =10 Chucky Child’s Play series 6.29 =10 Bo House of Wax 6.29

To the delight of horror fans, data reveals that Michael Myers tops our list of the most terrifying Halloween villains. With a score of 8.71 out of 10, he earns this score through his infectious desire for murder, killing on average a horrifying 18 people per film. Not only that, but he also causes jump scares an average of 11 times per Halloween film, keeping the audience on the edge of their seat.

Second is the Werewolf from the horror series “An American Werewolf in London” and its sequel “An American Werewolf in Paris”. Whilst yielding a similar amount of jump scares to the Halloween film series, the kill count is down at only 10 per film, considerably lower than the 18 people per film murdered by Michael Myers. This results in a score of 7.74 out of 10.

In third place is cult classic The Grudge (1 and 2), the US-Japanese horror’s main villain Kayako earning a score of 7.58 out of 10. The infamous death rattle preceding danger still horrifies to the day, with the series landing a death rate of 8 people per film and a huge 13 jump scares per movie.

Top 10 Halloween Killers

Ranking Villain Movie name/franchise Quantity of deaths caused by Villain #1 Bo House of Wax 154 #2 Michael Myers The Halloween franchise 106 #3 The Blob The Blob 38 #4 Ghostface Scream franchise 34 #5 Gabriel Malignant 30 #6 Chucky Child’s Play franchise 24 #7 Werewolf (AWiL) An American Werewolf series 21 #8 Death Angel A Quiet Place + A Quiet Place Part 2 20 =10 Creeper Jeepers Creepers (1 & 3) 19 =10 Xenomorph The Alien series 19

Remarkably, the villain Bo in the slasher movie House of Wax takes the dubious accolade of being horror’s most effective killer -in the space of a 113-minute film, Bo eliminates 154 people, which is a huge proportion of film fatalities.

Michael Myers cumulatively musters 106 kills, a full 48 behind House of Wax, although traditionally Michael Myers prefers to attack singular isolated people as opposed to groups.

Surprisingly low on the list is the Xenomorph from Alien, with only 19 deaths attributed to the main beast throughout the series, although the spawn of the Xenomorph certainly adds to the list of fatalities.