French ‘Spiderman’ climbs Paris tower to urge easing of petrol strikes, social dialogue

French climber Alain Robert, dubbed as the country’s “Spiderman”, climbed the Montparnasse Tower skyscraper in Paris on Wednesday (October 12) to call for an easing of the refinery strike that has hit hard France’s petrol supply and forced several fuel stations to close.

Harness-free, 60-year-old Robert ascended the facade of the 210-metre (689-foot) building to urge for an end to strikes and to call for an agreement and “strong dialogue” between the heads of giants TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil and unions on strike.

“I personally think the strike must stop, because this strike affects everyone,” Robert told Reuters. “I can understand how the French are fed up and I understand why the people who work at the refineries are fed up, but at one point, one must be reasonable.”

The weeks-long refinery and fuel depot stoppages in France are among the longest since the cost-of-living crisis sparked labour unrest across Europe. They have caused long queues at French service stations and rationing in some regions, and sent diesel refining margins to record highs in Europe and the United States.

Led by hard-left union CGT, the strikers are demanding, among all else, higher salaries for refinery workers amid rising inflation.

The French government on Wednesday ordered some staff at an Exxon Mobil depot back to work and warned a TotalEnergies’ depot could be next, risking a wider conflict with trade unions as it battles to secure petrol supplies.

TotalEnergies said it would meet CGT representatives to discuss the situation and a possible lifting of blockades. It earlier announced its first talks, for later in the day, with unions not participating in the strikes.

“Some small business owners are having trouble to get by, and after two years of COVID they’re completely choking. And if we continue these fuel-related actions, it’ll be the end for them. So for now, nobody wins,” Robert said.

