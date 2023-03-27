NewsWorldFrench pension protest forces the Louvre to close its doors

French pension protest forces the Louvre to close its doors

Protest Against Pension Reform In Front Of The Louvre Museum In Paris
Protest Against Pension Reform In Front Of The Louvre Museum In Paris

Trade union protesters angered over President Emmanuel Macron’s move to raise the retirement age without a final vote in parliament blocked the Louvre museum in Paris on Monday, frustrating crowds of visitors.

Demonstrating peacefully over Macron’s plans to make most French work an extra two years to 64 to balance the pension budget, several dozen protesters gathered at the foot of the Louvre’s glass pyramid. One banner read “Retire at 60 – work less to live longer.”

A queue of disappointed tourists snaked through the courtyard.

“It’s a shame we can’t get in”, one tourist from Australia said, but added “I can understand those people who have political reasons.”

The protest comes a day ahead of a 10th round of nationwide strikes and street marches and following violence in cities across France over the pension system changes.

Seperately, Paris police said it was carrying out an operation to prevent unauthorised gatherings in front of the Centre Pomopidou, another landmark museum in Paris.

A Louvre tour guide came out to address the visitors. “We hope you understand our reasons,” she said.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cyprus is an attractive investment destination, says Saudi Ambassador
Next article
Cyprus-based RAF sergeant makes international rugby debut

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros